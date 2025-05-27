Global Health Updates: Supply Shortages and Innovations in Focus

The World Health Organization has raised alarms about severe shortages in medical equipment in Gaza, revealing that 64% of equipment and 43% of essential medicines are at 'stock zero.'

Meanwhile, Sanofi and VNVC inaugurated a new vaccine production facility in Vietnam, which is expected to enhance both local and global vaccine availability. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron attended the launch.

In other news, Australia's Healthscope, currently in receivership, has attracted 10 non-binding offers amid efforts to settle debts totaling A$1.6 billion. Simultaneously, Roche is progressing with the final trial stage of a novel antibiotic against drug-resistant bacteria. The FDA has approved Sanofi's meningococcal vaccine for infants, marking a significant milestone. However, Rocket Pharmaceuticals faced a setback as the FDA halted its gene therapy trials due to a patient's death, causing a sharp drop in its stock value. Additionally, Argentina is set to reassess its fast-track drug authorization process to improve healthcare policy.

