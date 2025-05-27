Battling Food Challenges: Innovation and Health Consciousness
Food Processing Secretary Subrata Gupta highlighted concerns over food adulteration and wastage, promoting innovation and consciousness in health. A collaborative workshop by MoFPI and NIFTEM sought strategies against these threats. Gupta emphasized the need for devices tracking daily calorie intake, given rising non-communicable diseases.
Food Processing Secretary Subrata Gupta recently voiced significant concerns regarding food adulteration and wastage, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative solutions and heightened health consciousness.
In collaboration with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-Kundli), the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) held a workshop named SWASTH to develop actionable strategies against high-fat, sugar, and processed foods.
Gupta also urged the development of a smart device to track daily calorie intake, highlighting that non-communicable diseases account for two-thirds of global deaths, linking them to dietary oversights.
