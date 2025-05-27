Left Menu

India Leads Global Traditional Medicine Integration

India is spearheading efforts to integrate traditional medicine into global healthcare frameworks, as highlighted at the 78th World Health Assembly. The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat marks a significant step forward, showcasing India's commitment to blending modern and traditional medical systems.

India has reaffirmed its dedication to elevating traditional medicine as a crucial component of integrated healthcare solutions worldwide. This commitment was articulated by Arindam Bagchi, Permanent Representative to the UN, at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Bagchi pointed out that India's model of integrating modern medicine with traditional practices like Ayurveda and Yoga serves as a practical example for other nations. The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, launched in 2022, underscores India's leadership in this arena.

A recent donor agreement between India's Ministry of Ayush and WHO aims to bring Indian traditional medicine systems to a global audience, enhancing scientific credibility through a dedicated module under the International Classification of Health Interventions.

