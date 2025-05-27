Left Menu

Reversing Course: End of Universal COVID Shots for Pregnant Women and Children

The U.S. has revised its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, halting routine shots for pregnant women and healthy children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, announced the change, bypassing traditional CDC procedures. Critics argue the decision is politically motivated and may have legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. has retracted its recommendation for routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine skeptic, announced the decision on social media, bypassing the established CDC process. This change disrupts the traditional method where the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices votes on amendments before final recommendations are made.

The decision was made in alignment with President Donald Trump's goal of reducing federal government intervention. The move follows a shift to restrict COVID vaccinations to older adults and high-risk groups. Critics have voiced concerns about the lack of consultation with the CDC's advisory committee, raising potential legal challenges.

Experts like Dr. William Schaffner and Dorit Reiss express apprehension over sidestepping the advisory panel, which may undermine CDC's credibility. Despite evidence supporting COVID vaccines for pregnant women, Health Secretary Kennedy emphasized the absence of data supporting vaccine necessity in healthy children, aligning with global trends of not recommending such immunizations for children.

