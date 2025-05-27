Elderly Firozabad Man's Passing Sparks Covid-19 Precautionary Measures

A 78-year-old man from Firozabad suspected of being infected with Covid-19 died during treatment at Agra's SN Medical College, health officials confirmed. The man was initially admitted to a private hospital due to a hip fracture and head injury and later tested positive for Covid-19.

He was moved to the Covid isolation ward at the medical facility late on Monday, where he succumbed to his illness. Dr. Prashant Gupta of SN Medical College stated that the exact cause of death is unconfirmed, given the patient's multiple pre-existing health issues.

Following the fatality, health teams screened the deceased's family members and disinfected their locality. Firozabad's CMO, Rambadan Ram, reassured the public that Firozabad currently reports no active Covid-19 cases.