US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy
US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a shift in COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, removing healthy children and pregnant women from the list. Despite disagreements with CDC approaches, this move comes amid ongoing debates about annual boosters. The focus is now on targeting high-risk groups with updated vaccine strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:58 IST
In a surprising move, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer advisable for healthy children and pregnant women.
The announcement, made through a social media video, marks a departure from the Center for Disease Control's earlier recommendations.
Despite Kennedy's decision, CDC advisory panels continue to meet, potentially influencing future vaccine strategies for high-risk populations.
