Left Menu

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a shift in COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, removing healthy children and pregnant women from the list. Despite disagreements with CDC approaches, this move comes amid ongoing debates about annual boosters. The focus is now on targeting high-risk groups with updated vaccine strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:58 IST
US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer advisable for healthy children and pregnant women.

The announcement, made through a social media video, marks a departure from the Center for Disease Control's earlier recommendations.

Despite Kennedy's decision, CDC advisory panels continue to meet, potentially influencing future vaccine strategies for high-risk populations.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025