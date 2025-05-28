Left Menu

Raichur's Preparedness: Bracing for a Possible Covid Resurgence

Despite zero cases currently, Raichur district is gearing up for a potential Covid-19 outbreak with special wards ready in RIMS hospital. Karnataka's officials emphasize preparedness with necessary equipment and testing protocols amid rising concerns and current active cases reaching 100 across the state.

In a proactive move, Raichur district is preparing for a potential resurgence of Covid-19, even with zero active cases reported. A recent visit by PTI Videos revealed new facilities at RIMS hospital set up specifically for Covid-19 patients.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the authorities on May 26 to be fully equipped to handle future Covid situations. Emphasizing precaution, he directed that ventilators, oxygen, and medicines be made readily available.

Minister for Medical Education, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, also underscored the importance of preparedness, highlighting active testing and data collection for Covid facilities. As of Tuesday, Karnataka reported 100 active cases, with a worrying positivity rate of 9.44% out of 381 tests conducted, including RTPCR and RAT tests.

