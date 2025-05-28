Inexpensive Pill Advances Treatment Options for Diabetic Eye Disease

An inexpensive oral medication may transform the treatment of diabetic eye disease, according to a novel study. Current treatments often rely on injections, but the antiviral drug lamivudine improved vision significantly in study participants.

The study, led by Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati of the University of Virginia, involved 24 patients in Brazil. Patients receiving lamivudine saw a letter improvement in their vision, while a placebo showed decreased results.

These findings suggest lamivudine could become a key treatment option, especially in areas with limited medical access. The potential cost savings are notable, challenging current treatments that can cost up to $2,000 monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)