Inexpensive Pill Advances Treatment Options for Diabetic Eye Disease

A study suggests an HIV pill could treat diabetic eye disease as an alternative to injections. Patients using lamivudine showed significant vision improvement compared to a placebo. This treatment could revolutionize care for those with limited healthcare access and offers a cost-effective solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An inexpensive oral medication may transform the treatment of diabetic eye disease, according to a novel study. Current treatments often rely on injections, but the antiviral drug lamivudine improved vision significantly in study participants.

The study, led by Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati of the University of Virginia, involved 24 patients in Brazil. Patients receiving lamivudine saw a letter improvement in their vision, while a placebo showed decreased results.

These findings suggest lamivudine could become a key treatment option, especially in areas with limited medical access. The potential cost savings are notable, challenging current treatments that can cost up to $2,000 monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

