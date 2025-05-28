Practo Expands its Health-tech Platform to UAE
Health-tech platform Practo launches in the UAE, offering users in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah access to doctors and patient reviews. With 31,000 doctors and 50,000 monthly users, Practo aims to enhance healthcare access between India and the Gulf, emphasizing its commitment to global healthcare innovation.
- Country:
- India
Health-tech innovator Practo has announced its expansion into the UAE, providing patients in key emirates such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah with streamlined access to healthcare services.
The platform facilitates the discovery of verified healthcare professionals and aggregates thousands of user reviews, empowering patients to make informed decisions. With its robust infrastructure, Practo already boasts a network of 31,000 doctors and engages 50,000 active users monthly within the UAE.
Practo's CEO Shashank ND highlighted the company's commitment to globalizing Indian healthcare innovations, aiming for continued growth following profitability in FY24 and positive cash flows in FY25. This expansion allows seamless medical continuity for users traveling between India and the Gulf, linking the top providers from both regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
