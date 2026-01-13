India to Establish 'Rocket-Cum-Missile' Force Amid Regional Security Concerns
Amid increasing regional security concerns, India plans to establish a 'rocket-cum-missile' force, inspired by China's and Pakistan's similar units. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized enhancing combat capabilities and organizational restructuring. The new force may either be part of the Army's artillery or operate independently at a higher command level.
India is taking strategic steps to bolster its defense capabilities by planning the establishment of a 'rocket-cum-missile' force. This move is prompted by similar developments in neighboring China and Pakistan, according to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
Speaking before Army Day, Gen Dwivedi highlighted the need for India to enhance its combat prowess, drawing lessons from past operations. The focus includes widespread induction of drones, missiles, and other defense systems to strengthen its military arsenal.
Currently managed by the Corps of Army Air Defence and Artillery regiments, the new force's management structure remains undecided. It might operate under the Army or directly under the Ministry of Defence. The initiative is part of broader Army reforms to revitalize organizational structures and adapt to modern warfare demands.
