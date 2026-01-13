India to Establish 'Rocket-Cum-Missile' Force Amid Regional Security Concerns

India is taking strategic steps to bolster its defense capabilities by planning the establishment of a 'rocket-cum-missile' force. This move is prompted by similar developments in neighboring China and Pakistan, according to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Speaking before Army Day, Gen Dwivedi highlighted the need for India to enhance its combat prowess, drawing lessons from past operations. The focus includes widespread induction of drones, missiles, and other defense systems to strengthen its military arsenal.

Currently managed by the Corps of Army Air Defence and Artillery regiments, the new force's management structure remains undecided. It might operate under the Army or directly under the Ministry of Defence. The initiative is part of broader Army reforms to revitalize organizational structures and adapt to modern warfare demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)