Karnataka's New Covid-19 Cases Surge: Government Gears Up for Preparedness

Karnataka's health department reported 40 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, escalating the active case count to 126 across the state. The positivity rate reached 10.12% over the last 24 hours.

During this period, 395 tests were conducted across Karnataka, including 344 RT-PCR and 51 RAT tests. The health department shared these updates in a recent bulletin.

In a proactive measure, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited KC General Hospital in Malleswaram to ensure preparations were in place. Rao confirmed the availability of essential equipment like oxygen cylinders and ICU beds. He also announced the launch of a dedicated Covid-19 helpline for the public.

