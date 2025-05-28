Karnataka's New Covid-19 Cases Surge: Government Gears Up for Preparedness
Karnataka reported 40 new Covid-19 cases, raising the active cases to 126. With a positivity rate of 10.12%, the state conducted 395 tests. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspected KC General Hospital, ensuring readiness with essential Covid-19 equipment and announced an upcoming helpline.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's health department reported 40 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, escalating the active case count to 126 across the state. The positivity rate reached 10.12% over the last 24 hours.
During this period, 395 tests were conducted across Karnataka, including 344 RT-PCR and 51 RAT tests. The health department shared these updates in a recent bulletin.
In a proactive measure, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited KC General Hospital in Malleswaram to ensure preparations were in place. Rao confirmed the availability of essential equipment like oxygen cylinders and ICU beds. He also announced the launch of a dedicated Covid-19 helpline for the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PGA CEO Challenges New Golf Ball Testing Rules
Testing Waters: Radiological Preparedness Drill at Tarapur
NRFMTTI, Hisar Earns CMVR Testing Approval and NABL Accreditation for Agri Machinery
Funding Cuts Deepen HIV Crisis in South Africa: Alarming Decline in Testing
Hisar's NRFMTTI Elevates Agricultural Testing with New CMVR Accreditation