Karnataka's New Covid-19 Cases Surge: Government Gears Up for Preparedness

Karnataka reported 40 new Covid-19 cases, raising the active cases to 126. With a positivity rate of 10.12%, the state conducted 395 tests. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspected KC General Hospital, ensuring readiness with essential Covid-19 equipment and announced an upcoming helpline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's health department reported 40 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, escalating the active case count to 126 across the state. The positivity rate reached 10.12% over the last 24 hours.

During this period, 395 tests were conducted across Karnataka, including 344 RT-PCR and 51 RAT tests. The health department shared these updates in a recent bulletin.

In a proactive measure, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited KC General Hospital in Malleswaram to ensure preparations were in place. Rao confirmed the availability of essential equipment like oxygen cylinders and ICU beds. He also announced the launch of a dedicated Covid-19 helpline for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

