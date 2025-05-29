Left Menu

Revolutionizing School Nutrition: UHT Milk's Impact on Indian Children

A study under the PM Poshan scheme highlights the acceptability of UHT milk among Indian schoolchildren, suggesting its potential for tackling malnutrition. Conducted in Chandigarh, the study involved 4,484 children and 57 stakeholders, urging expansion of milk programs nationwide. Cardamom-flavored milk received positive feedback, emphasizing nutritional and environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new study under the PM Poshan scheme reveals strong acceptance of UHT milk among schoolchildren, highlighting its potential in nutrition programs across India. The survey, conducted with 4,484 children and 57 stakeholders in Chandigarh, shows promising results for packaged milk in addressing childhood malnutrition.

The cardamom-flavored UHT milk, rated highly satisfactory by 80% of students, underscores the case for expanding school milk programs. By increasing distribution and collaborating with stakeholders, India can tackle public health issues like malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, according to a Verka spokesperson.

This initiative, led by Verka in partnership with various organizations, also emphasizes environmental benefits, with 82% of children responsibly disposing of used milk packets. The study calls for heightened awareness campaigns and complementary nutritional foods to enhance dietary diversity in schools nationwide.

