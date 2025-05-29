COVID-19 Surge in Jharkhand: Precautionary Measures Advised

In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Jharkhand has reported two additional cases, raising its total to three. This alert comes after two people in Ranchi tested positive over the past two days, according to Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar.

The state's initial case in this wave was identified last week following a Mumbai returnee's positive test. Of the three patients, two are hospitalized, and one remains in home isolation. In light of this, the Ranchi administration on Thursday issued a public advisory to curb further infections.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of masks, especially for symptomatic individuals, and recommends avoiding antibiotics unless necessary. It also advises those with underlying health conditions to be vigilant, emphasizing hydration and monitoring vital signs as key preventive measures.