Left Menu

COVID-19 Surge in Jharkhand: Precautionary Measures Advised

Jharkhand reports two new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to three in the latest wave of infections. The Ranchi administration advises mask-wearing and other safety measures as a precautionary step. People with symptoms or certain health conditions are urged to take extra care and seek medical advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:32 IST
COVID-19 Surge in Jharkhand: Precautionary Measures Advised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Jharkhand has reported two additional cases, raising its total to three. This alert comes after two people in Ranchi tested positive over the past two days, according to Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar.

The state's initial case in this wave was identified last week following a Mumbai returnee's positive test. Of the three patients, two are hospitalized, and one remains in home isolation. In light of this, the Ranchi administration on Thursday issued a public advisory to curb further infections.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of masks, especially for symptomatic individuals, and recommends avoiding antibiotics unless necessary. It also advises those with underlying health conditions to be vigilant, emphasizing hydration and monitoring vital signs as key preventive measures.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025