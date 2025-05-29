Delhi's Healthcare Breakthrough: LNJP Hospital Leads with Advanced Medical Departments

The LNJP Hospital now hosts a pioneering medical genetics department, marking a milestone as the first of its kind in a Delhi government facility. This achievement was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of the facility, emphasizing the government's dedication to advancing healthcare in the capital city.

In addition to the genetics department, the hospital unveiled a Lactation Management Unit and a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) lab. These new services are expected to address the hospital's capabilities in treating rare genetic disorders, supporting nutritional needs for infants, and introducing cutting-edge diagnostic methods.

Chief Minister Gupta criticized the past administration for neglecting healthcare infrastructure, highlighting the current shortfall in hospital beds as a primary concern. Concurrent government efforts include addressing staffing shortages and ensuring timely medicine procurement. The administration's commitment is to modernize and expand facilities across Delhi to meet international healthcare standards.

