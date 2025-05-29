Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Breakthrough: LNJP Hospital Leads with Advanced Medical Departments

LNJP Hospital has become the first Delhi government hospital to establish a medical genetics department, with additional units for lactation management and nucleic acid testing. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights these advancements as significant steps in improving Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring high-quality and accessible medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:29 IST
Delhi's Healthcare Breakthrough: LNJP Hospital Leads with Advanced Medical Departments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The LNJP Hospital now hosts a pioneering medical genetics department, marking a milestone as the first of its kind in a Delhi government facility. This achievement was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of the facility, emphasizing the government's dedication to advancing healthcare in the capital city.

In addition to the genetics department, the hospital unveiled a Lactation Management Unit and a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) lab. These new services are expected to address the hospital's capabilities in treating rare genetic disorders, supporting nutritional needs for infants, and introducing cutting-edge diagnostic methods.

Chief Minister Gupta criticized the past administration for neglecting healthcare infrastructure, highlighting the current shortfall in hospital beds as a primary concern. Concurrent government efforts include addressing staffing shortages and ensuring timely medicine procurement. The administration's commitment is to modernize and expand facilities across Delhi to meet international healthcare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025