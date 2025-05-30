Jammu and Kashmir Warns Against Banned Fruit Ripening Practices

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a firm stance against the use of banned calcium carbide for the artificial ripening of fruits. A recent advisory explicitly cautions food business operators against such practices in the Union Territory.

Consumers are urged to exercise vigilance, purchasing only from vendors who assure the use of safe ripening methods. According to the advisory from the Drug and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO), failure to comply with safe practices will result in penal action.

The advisory follows guidelines from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which sanctions the use of ethylene gas for fruit ripening, provided strict adherence to specified procedures. The statement emphasizes the necessity of using approved and labelled ethylene gas sources, advocating consumer safety at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)