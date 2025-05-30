Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Warns Against Banned Fruit Ripening Practices

The Jammu and Kashmir administration advises against using banned calcium carbide for fruit ripening. Food business operators must adhere to FSSAI guidelines, using approved ethylene gas. An advisory stresses consumer vigilance and FBO compliance to safeguard public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Warns Against Banned Fruit Ripening Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a firm stance against the use of banned calcium carbide for the artificial ripening of fruits. A recent advisory explicitly cautions food business operators against such practices in the Union Territory.

Consumers are urged to exercise vigilance, purchasing only from vendors who assure the use of safe ripening methods. According to the advisory from the Drug and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO), failure to comply with safe practices will result in penal action.

The advisory follows guidelines from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which sanctions the use of ethylene gas for fruit ripening, provided strict adherence to specified procedures. The statement emphasizes the necessity of using approved and labelled ethylene gas sources, advocating consumer safety at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025