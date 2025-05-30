Breaking Barriers in India: ABO Incompatibility and Kidney Exchange Transplants

A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal highlights blood group 'ABO' incompatibility as a significant factor influencing kidney exchange transplants in India. The research shows that this mismatch, occurring when a donor's blood type differs from that of a recipient, can lead to organ rejection by the recipient's immune system.

The investigation involved researchers from Smt. G R Doshi and Smt. K M Mehta Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad. They discovered that about one-third of healthy and willing living donors in India face incompatibility with intended recipients due to blood group mismatches. The study also uncovers the lack of extensive data on such transplants in low- and middle-income countries.

The team analyzed 1,839 kidney exchanges across 65 centers in India, where 87 percent of cases were driven by ABO incompatibility. The report also reveals gender disparities, with more male recipients and female donors participating in these exchanges. Liver exchange transplants also faced similar challenges, predominantly involving male recipients.

