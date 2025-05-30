COVID-19's Mild Resurgence in Maharashtra: Key Facts

Maharashtra experienced a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases with 84 new reports on Friday, bringing the total to 681 since the start of the year. According to the state public health department, the majority of these cases display only mild symptoms.

Mumbai remains the hotspot with 32 new infections within its jurisdictions, while other areas like Thane and Pune also reported fresh cases. The department emphasized that citizens shouldn't panic as current cases are largely mild.

Despite the rise, Maharashtra is well-equipped with adequate testing and treatment facilities. Since January, seven people have succumbed to COVID-19, six of whom had underlying health conditions. The state urges caution but reassures that public health resources are ready to manage the situation.

