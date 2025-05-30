Apollo Hospitals Elevates Healthcare Footprint with Robust Profits
Apollo Hospitals reported a significant 54% increase in profit after tax for Q4 FY25, reaching Rs 390 crore, with revenue at Rs 5,592 crore. Committed to growth, the enterprise plans to invest Rs 8,000 crore over five years, adding 4,300 beds across new multi-specialty hospitals in India.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has seen a remarkable 54% increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 390 crore, boosted by robust sales performance.
The healthcare group's Q4 revenue grew to Rs 5,592 crore, up from Rs 4,944 crore in the previous fiscal year, showcasing its strong financial growth.
With a commitment to expand its healthcare services, Apollo Hospitals plans a significant Rs 8,000 crore investment in new facilities, set to add over 4,300 beds nationwide, reflecting its dedication to offering top-tier medical care across India.
