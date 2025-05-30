AyushSuraksha Portal: Transforming Consumer Protection in Traditional Medicine

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav has unveiled the AyushSuraksha Portal, a groundbreaking tool designed to enhance consumer protection and regulatory oversight within traditional medicine. This portal marks a significant step forward in pharmacovigilance and regulatory convergence for the Ayush ecosystem.

The platform enables real-time monitoring of misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions, empowering both citizens and professionals. Developed in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the portal allows for seamless reporting and tracking of complaints, facilitating coordinated actions across state and national agencies.

According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ayush Ministry, the portal stands as a testament to the Ministry's dedication to responsible governance and evidence-based practices. It is set to play a critical role in ensuring the integrity and safety of India's traditional medicinal systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)