Family Planning as a National Investment: Dr. Oluga Urges Funding and Awareness

In a resounding call to action, Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga has urged the Parliamentary Committee on Health to prioritise increased resource allocation to Kenya’s national family planning programme. Speaking at a high-level stakeholder meeting on family planning commodity financing advocacy held in Mombasa, Dr. Oluga underscored the programme’s pivotal role in shaping a healthier, more prosperous nation.

A Financial Commitment with High Returns

Dr. Oluga revealed that to maintain consistent and equitable access to family planning services across the country, the programme requires a substantial annual investment—approximately USD 25 million, equivalent to Ksh. 3.2 billion. This funding would cover the procurement, warehousing, and distribution of family planning commodities.

He pointed out that consistent supply chains are essential to meet growing demand and prevent stock-outs that disproportionately affect rural and underserved communities. “To continue offering equitable and reliable access to family planning, this level of investment must be sustained,” Dr. Oluga emphasized.

The Case for Public Awareness

However, financial investment alone will not suffice. Dr. Oluga passionately argued that increasing public education and awareness is equally critical. “Access alone is not enough without corresponding awareness,” he stated. Misinformation, cultural barriers, and lack of community engagement have all contributed to underutilization of family planning services, even in areas where supplies are available.

Dr. Oluga highlighted a compelling 2018 cost-benefit analysis which revealed that for every one shilling invested in family planning, Kenya saves up to four shillings in healthcare, education, and social services. “There is clear and compelling evidence that investing in family planning pays off,” he said.

Addressing Persistent Barriers

Low public awareness and limited access to commodities remain two of the most pressing challenges facing the programme. In many counties, especially in marginalized and remote areas, women and girls struggle to access contraceptives due to lack of nearby facilities, social stigma, or misinformation about side effects.

Dr. Oluga stressed the need for deliberate, culturally sensitive campaigns to tackle these issues. “We must help the population understand the value of family planning. As the Ministry of Health, our role is to implement what society needs and supports,” he stated.

Beyond Health: A National Development Imperative

Far from being a narrowly defined health intervention, Dr. Oluga framed family planning as a powerful engine for socio-economic development. He described it as a social equalizer and a cornerstone of public health, with the potential to transform communities, promote education, and unlock Kenya’s demographic dividend.

“It is a means of promoting education, and a powerful lever for economic development. It is about saving lives, enhancing resilience, and securing a prosperous future for generations to come,” he asserted.

Family planning, he said, enables women and families to make informed decisions about reproduction, which contributes to improved maternal health, reduced teenage pregnancies, and better outcomes for children.

The Benefits of Planned Families

According to Dr. Oluga, children born into planned families have a significantly better chance of thriving. These children are more likely to receive adequate nutrition, access quality education, and reach their full developmental potential. This positive cycle contributes to a healthier and more productive population—a crucial factor in achieving Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals.

A Cornerstone of a Progressive Nation

Describing family planning as “a hallmark of a progressive, forward-looking nation,” Dr. Oluga emphasized its value as a strategic investment. He reiterated that with robust funding, innovative financing models, and community-centered public education campaigns, Kenya can build a family planning programme that not only meets current needs but anticipates future challenges.

He concluded with a powerful message: “Family planning is not just a medical service—it is a foundation for development, dignity, and the realization of our collective national aspirations.”

As Kenya navigates a future marked by economic pressures and population growth, Dr. Oluga’s appeal serves as a timely reminder that empowering families with reproductive choices is not just the right thing to do—it is a smart, sustainable, and life-saving investment.