CDC Upends RFK Jr.'s Claims on Child COVID-19 Vaccination

The CDC maintains its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children, despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claims. Health authorities argue that vaccinating children mitigates severe COVID-19 risks. The CDC's position, unchanged by Kennedy's announcement, aligns with experts advocating for immunization in children to ensure public health safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:23 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children, refuting statements by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy announced Tuesday that the agency would halt such recommendations, but the new immunization schedule released Thursday tells a different story.

Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, along with leaders from the FDA and the National Institutes of Health, claimed the CDC was ending its recommendation for routine COVID-19 vaccines among healthy children and pregnant women. Contrarily, vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have yet to comment on this development.

The CDC's latest guidance remains aligned with previous policies that endorse vaccinations for everyone six months and older. As the Infectious Diseases Society of America emphasized, discontinuing recommendations reduces American health choices and could deteriorate outcomes, particularly for children prone to serious illness or prolonged symptoms of long COVID. Recent CDC estimates reveal nearly 1,900 minors in the U.S. succumbed to COVID-19, underscoring the potential risks of non-vaccination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

