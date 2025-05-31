Left Menu

Delhi Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Current Surge

A 60-year-old woman in Delhi has died from COVID-19, marking the capital's first fatality in the current surge. The woman, hospitalized for acute intestinal obstruction, tested positive incidentally. Meanwhile, Delhi has 294 active cases. Officials assure that hospitals are prepared, urging the public not to panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:51 IST
Delhi Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Current Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman from Delhi, who incidentally tested positive for COVID-19, has died, marking the first fatality associated with the virus amid the latest surge, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Currently, Delhi has 294 active COVID-19 cases, according to official data. The deceased woman had been suffering from an acute intestinal obstruction and had undergone a laparotomy.

Amid concerns, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens on Thursday that while 19 patients are currently hospitalized, there is no cause for alarm as the government is on alert and hospitals are fully prepared to handle any situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025