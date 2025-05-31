Delhi Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Current Surge
A 60-year-old woman in Delhi has died from COVID-19, marking the capital's first fatality in the current surge. The woman, hospitalized for acute intestinal obstruction, tested positive incidentally. Meanwhile, Delhi has 294 active cases. Officials assure that hospitals are prepared, urging the public not to panic.
A 60-year-old woman from Delhi, who incidentally tested positive for COVID-19, has died, marking the first fatality associated with the virus amid the latest surge, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Currently, Delhi has 294 active COVID-19 cases, according to official data. The deceased woman had been suffering from an acute intestinal obstruction and had undergone a laparotomy.
Amid concerns, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens on Thursday that while 19 patients are currently hospitalized, there is no cause for alarm as the government is on alert and hospitals are fully prepared to handle any situation.
