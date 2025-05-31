Odisha Covid-19 Update: Officials Urge Calm Amid Rising Cases
Covid-19 cases in Odisha have increased to seven as two more people test positive. Health officials, citing mild symptoms in the latest ICMR report, advise vigilance. The state is implementing necessary precautions, while urging the public to remain calm amidst rising cases in India.
Odisha reported two new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state's total to seven, Health Secretary Aswathy S announced on Saturday. She reassured the public that all patients are stable and encouraged them not to panic.
Citing the latest ICMR report, she noted that the current variant does not exhibit severe symptoms and that most cases are mild. The Centre, though not issuing formal guidelines, has urged heightened vigilance due to shifting weather conditions.
State officials are taking proactive measures to prevent further spread. Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra emphasized close monitoring and advised symptomatic individuals to get tested and isolate. Nationwide, 2,710 positives and seven fatalities have been reported in this wave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
