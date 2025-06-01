COVID-19 Update: West Bengal Sees New Infections Surge

West Bengal experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections with an additional 82 cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This increase brings the current wave of active cases to 287 in the state.

During this period, six individuals recovered and were discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the virus. The state health department, however, has yet to release further data.

In the national context, Kerala currently has the highest number of active COVID patients, totaling 1,400, while the overall number of patients across India is reported at 3,758.