COVID-19 Update: West Bengal Sees New Infections Surge

West Bengal has reported 82 new COVID-19 infections, raising its active cases to 287. Six patients were discharged after recovery. Kerala holds the highest number of active cases with 1,400, while the nationwide count stands at 3,758. The state health department of West Bengal has not shared any additional data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections with an additional 82 cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This increase brings the current wave of active cases to 287 in the state.

During this period, six individuals recovered and were discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the virus. The state health department, however, has yet to release further data.

In the national context, Kerala currently has the highest number of active COVID patients, totaling 1,400, while the overall number of patients across India is reported at 3,758.

