Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Minister Calls for Renewed Vigilance Amid Covid-19 Resurgence

In response to rising Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh Minister K Parthasarathi has urged citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to preventative measures like wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings. The state government is enhancing healthcare preparedness and promoting public awareness campaigns to curb the virus spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Calls for Renewed Vigilance Amid Covid-19 Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Covid-19 cases see an uptick nationwide, Andhra Pradesh's Information and Public Relations Minister, K Parthasarathi, has urged residents to practice heightened safety measures. Emphasizing the importance of social distancing, he advised against large gatherings and insisted on the mandatory use of masks in crowded areas like railway stations and airports.

Addressing a press conference, Parthasarathi highlighted the susceptibilities of senior citizens and pregnant women, advising them to minimize outings. He also mandated Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals to the state.

In response to potential health emergencies, Parthasarathi announced that medical officers have been instructed to ensure the availability of PPE kits and masks. An emphasis is being placed on bolstering government hospital resources, while local officials promote public health campaigns to reinforce the significance of preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025