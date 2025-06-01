Andhra Pradesh Minister Calls for Renewed Vigilance Amid Covid-19 Resurgence

As Covid-19 cases see an uptick nationwide, Andhra Pradesh's Information and Public Relations Minister, K Parthasarathi, has urged residents to practice heightened safety measures. Emphasizing the importance of social distancing, he advised against large gatherings and insisted on the mandatory use of masks in crowded areas like railway stations and airports.

Addressing a press conference, Parthasarathi highlighted the susceptibilities of senior citizens and pregnant women, advising them to minimize outings. He also mandated Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals to the state.

In response to potential health emergencies, Parthasarathi announced that medical officers have been instructed to ensure the availability of PPE kits and masks. An emphasis is being placed on bolstering government hospital resources, while local officials promote public health campaigns to reinforce the significance of preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)