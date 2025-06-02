Spike in Covid-19 Cases: West Bengal's Health Update
West Bengal has reported 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the state's active cases to 331. Recent data shows a substantial increase with 319 positive tests over the last week. Meanwhile, nine individuals have recovered from the virus according to official health reports.
West Bengal has documented 44 new Covid-19 infections within the past 24 hours, pushing the active case count to 331, health officials revealed on Monday.
The state's overall active cases have surged significantly, with 319 individuals confirmed positive over the last week. This marks a noticeable spike in infection rates.
Despite the increase in cases, nine patients have managed to recover from the virus, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data. Health departmental sources stress the importance of continued vigilance and preventive measures.
