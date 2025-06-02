Latvia reports bird flu in backyard poultry
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:22 IST
- Country:
- France
Latvia has reported a first outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza among poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday.
The outbreak occurred in a flock of 190 backyard poultry birds in the district of Birzgales, Paris-based WOAH said in a notice, citing Latvian authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paris-Orly Faces Major Disruptions Amid Air Traffic Control Breakdown
Paris-Orly Flight Disruptions: Delays Continue Amid Technical Breakdown
Public Investment Fund Expands into Paris
Paris-Orly Airport Glitch: Flights Resume Post-Disruption
Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Navigating Avian Influenza Threats