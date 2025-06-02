Pakistan targets FY26 GDP growth of 4.2%, planning minister says
Pakistan is targeting GDP growth of 4.2% for the financial year 2025-26, the country's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told reporters on Monday.
Pakistan is set to present its annual budget for FY26 on June 10.
