Crackdown on Illegal Abortions in Haryana: A Concerted Effort

The crackdown on illegal abortions in Haryana has intensified as health officials raided four nursing homes in Palwal found to be operating without proper authority, according to a Tuesday statement from the Health Department. This move is part of a broader initiative to improve the state's sex ratio under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

In a recent State Task Force meeting, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal, officials outlined stringent measures against illegal abortion practices. Strategies include cancelling the licenses of culpable doctors and dramatically reducing the number of wholesalers for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits.

Law enforcement involvement is increasing, with officials coordinating with police to combat these illegal practices. The recent efforts have already resulted in the seizure of MTP kits and the legal scrutiny of companies violating drug rules, underscoring the state's commitment to gender equality and public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)