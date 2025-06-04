Top CDC Vaccination Expert Resigns Amid COVID Vaccine Schedule Changes

A key figure in the realm of pediatric infectious diseases, Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, stepped down from her position at the CDC on Tuesday. Dr. Panagiotakopoulos, who co-led a working group on COVID-19 vaccines, cited her inability to support vulnerable populations effectively as her reason for leaving, sources confirmed.

The decision comes in the wake of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement regarding the removal of the COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women from the recommended immunization schedule. This decision bypassed the customary process allowing CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices experts to deliberate and vote on changes.

While Panagiotakopoulos provided no specific reason publicly for her departure, her resignation highlights ongoing tensions within the agency. Meanwhile, the CDC maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months to 17 years when agreed upon by parents and doctors, despite previous recommendations for broader vaccination.

(With inputs from agencies.)