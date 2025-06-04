Top CDC Vaccination Expert Resigns Amid COVID Vaccine Schedule Changes
Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, a leading expert in pediatric infectious diseases, has resigned from her role as co-leader of a CDC working group focused on COVID-19 vaccines. Her resignation follows changes to the CDC's vaccine recommendations, raising concerns about inconsistent messaging for vulnerable populations.
A key figure in the realm of pediatric infectious diseases, Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, stepped down from her position at the CDC on Tuesday. Dr. Panagiotakopoulos, who co-led a working group on COVID-19 vaccines, cited her inability to support vulnerable populations effectively as her reason for leaving, sources confirmed.
The decision comes in the wake of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement regarding the removal of the COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women from the recommended immunization schedule. This decision bypassed the customary process allowing CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices experts to deliberate and vote on changes.
While Panagiotakopoulos provided no specific reason publicly for her departure, her resignation highlights ongoing tensions within the agency. Meanwhile, the CDC maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months to 17 years when agreed upon by parents and doctors, despite previous recommendations for broader vaccination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resignation Over Rice: A Political Tempest Boils in Japan
Stability Amid Unrest: Bangladesh's Interim Government Resolute Against Resignation
Political Turmoil: Bangladesh's Interim Leader Faces Resignation Dilemma
BJP Demands Action Over Chittapur Attack: Calls for Priyank Kharge's Resignation
Political Turmoil: Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Considers Resignation Amid Crisis