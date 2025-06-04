Tragedy at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College: Probing the Mysterious Deaths

In the wake of five fatalities at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, Odisha, two rigorous investigations are being launched to uncover potential negligence, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident, involving two men and three women who died within a short timeframe on Tuesday night, prompted families to allege that the patients succumbed after being administered certain injections.

Hospital Superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu announced a departmental inquiry, insisting that the deceased were critically ill upon admission. Despite allegations, Sahu emphasized that initial examinations suggest the deaths were not due to erroneous administration of injections. Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education and Training, Santosh Mishra, has commissioned an independent investigation by a five-member team.