Left Menu

Tragedy at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College: Probing the Mysterious Deaths

Following the deaths of five patients at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Odisha, investigations are underway to determine if alleged negligence was involved. Both hospital and state officials have launched inquiries, as families claim the deaths occurred after injections were administered. Tensions rise amid demands for compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:30 IST
Tragedy at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College: Probing the Mysterious Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of five fatalities at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, Odisha, two rigorous investigations are being launched to uncover potential negligence, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident, involving two men and three women who died within a short timeframe on Tuesday night, prompted families to allege that the patients succumbed after being administered certain injections.

Hospital Superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu announced a departmental inquiry, insisting that the deceased were critically ill upon admission. Despite allegations, Sahu emphasized that initial examinations suggest the deaths were not due to erroneous administration of injections. Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education and Training, Santosh Mishra, has commissioned an independent investigation by a five-member team.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025