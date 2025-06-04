Left Menu

Revolutionizing Emergency Care: The 5G Ambulance Vanguard

Artemis Hospitals and Medulance Healthcare have launched 5G-enabled ambulances, transforming emergency response with real-time telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics, and enhanced connectivity. This initiative aims to improve patient outcomes by ensuring swift and informed care in critical situations, setting a new standard for emergency medical services in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:44 IST
Revolutionizing Emergency Care: The 5G Ambulance Vanguard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for emergency medical services, Artemis Hospitals, in partnership with Medulance Healthcare, has unveiled 5G-enabled ambulances this Wednesday. This innovative initiative leverages next-generation 5G connectivity, AI diagnostics, and real-time telemedicine to provide a quicker and more efficient response to critical medical situations.

The advanced features of these ambulances facilitate real-time video consultations and transmission of vital signs, enabling hospitals to prepare for incoming patients and streamline clinical decision-making. This launch aligns with Artemis Hospital's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to advance healthcare services.

Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director of Artemis Hospitals, highlighted the initiative's potential to set a new benchmark for emergency care in India. She emphasized that timely and accurate care is crucial, and this 5G technology serves as a transformative force in a nation where delays in medical treatment can be fatal.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025