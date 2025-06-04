Delhi Government Centralizes Hospital Procurement

The Delhi government has initiated a strategy to centralize the procurement of medicines and consumables in all state-run hospitals through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), officials confirm.

Previously, hospitals engaged in direct purchases or utilized the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal's cart feature, often resulting in inflated costs, according to the officials.

The shift to the CPA aims to streamline the procurement process, ensuring better financial compliance and enabling healthcare professionals to dedicate more attention to patient care, enhancing healthcare service delivery, officials state.

