Left Menu

Delhi Government Centralizes Hospital Procurement

The Delhi government mandates state-run hospitals to procure consumables and medicines through a Central Procurement Agency (CPA) to streamline processes and improve patient care. This change will prevent direct purchases and curb inflated prices, ensuring transparency and allowing medical staff to focus more on patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:57 IST
Delhi Government Centralizes Hospital Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has initiated a strategy to centralize the procurement of medicines and consumables in all state-run hospitals through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), officials confirm.

Previously, hospitals engaged in direct purchases or utilized the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal's cart feature, often resulting in inflated costs, according to the officials.

The shift to the CPA aims to streamline the procurement process, ensuring better financial compliance and enabling healthcare professionals to dedicate more attention to patient care, enhancing healthcare service delivery, officials state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025