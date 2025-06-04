Delhi Government Centralizes Hospital Procurement
The Delhi government mandates state-run hospitals to procure consumables and medicines through a Central Procurement Agency (CPA) to streamline processes and improve patient care. This change will prevent direct purchases and curb inflated prices, ensuring transparency and allowing medical staff to focus more on patient care.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has initiated a strategy to centralize the procurement of medicines and consumables in all state-run hospitals through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), officials confirm.
Previously, hospitals engaged in direct purchases or utilized the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal's cart feature, often resulting in inflated costs, according to the officials.
The shift to the CPA aims to streamline the procurement process, ensuring better financial compliance and enabling healthcare professionals to dedicate more attention to patient care, enhancing healthcare service delivery, officials state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uber Under Fire: CCPA's Notice on Advance Tipping Concerns
Delhi govt issues advisory on Covid, asks hospitals to prepare for availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, vaccine.
Global Conservative Alliance: CPAC's Polish Encounter
Affordable CPA Exam Prep Revolutionizes Global Accounting Education
Blazing Inferno: Veterinary Medicines Lost in Jabalpur Fire