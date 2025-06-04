Gujarat Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases with Omicron Variants
Gujarat's active COVID-19 cases rose to 508 with 119 new detections. No new deaths were reported. Currently, 18 patients are hospitalised, and 490 are in home isolation. Most cases are of mild Omicron variants. An 18-year-old woman was the only reported fatality during this wave.
In Gujarat, the number of active COVID-19 cases has surged to 508 following the detection of 119 new infections, according to the state health department. No fatalities have been reported from the latest cases.
A department release stated that 18 patients are currently hospitalised, while 490 are being treated at home in isolation. Meanwhile, 72 patients have successfully recovered from the virus.
The Omicron variants JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9, and XFG are responsible for all recent cases, typically causing mild symptoms like fever and cough. Officials assure there is no need for panic despite this cool rise being part of a usual trend.
