CS Aden Duale Calls for Leadership, Accountability, and Growth at Kenyatta National Hospital

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Hon. Aden Duale has called for enhanced leadership and accountability in Kenya’s national referral hospitals, particularly Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), emphasizing the need for governance standards that reflect the critical roles these institutions play in the country’s healthcare system. Speaking during his visit to KNH, the CS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the hospital’s mandate, addressing its service delivery challenges, and ensuring that the facility remains at the forefront of specialized medical care in Kenya.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

During his visit, Hon. Duale praised KNH for its decades of leadership in providing specialized medical services, noting the hospital’s many achievements. These include Kenya’s first laparoscopic kidney resection and intrauterine fetal transfusion, as well as the hospital’s pioneering role in performing the world’s first transhumeral total shoulder replacement (TSR) surgery. These groundbreaking milestones have helped position Kenya as a leader in medical innovation and showcase the hospital’s vital role in advancing the health sector.

The CS noted that such achievements are a reflection of the significant progress Kenya has made in medical advancements and global health leadership. He emphasized the importance of continued innovation in the healthcare sector to advance the government’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the Social Health Insurance (SHI) scheme.

“We are proud of Kenyatta National Hospital’s remarkable achievements, which highlight Kenya’s growing reputation as a leader in specialized care,” said Hon. Duale. “The government is committed to ensuring that KNH continues to deliver world-class healthcare and that all Kenyans benefit from the best possible services."

Addressing Service Delivery Challenges

Despite these notable achievements, KNH has recently faced criticism in the media and public discussions over challenges related to service delivery. Hon. Duale acknowledged these concerns and reassured the public that the government is working to address any gaps in service provision at the hospital. His visit was part of a broader initiative to engage with the hospital leadership, identify areas for improvement, and ensure that KNH can continue to serve as a flagship institution for tertiary healthcare in Kenya.

“The government remains committed to supporting Kenyatta National Hospital and other national referral hospitals. We must continue to work together to improve the quality of care, enhance efficiency, and ensure that all patients receive the care they deserve,” said Hon. Duale.

Strengthening Healthcare Systems Nationwide

During his tour of the hospital, the CS visited key departments, including the cancer treatment center, radiotherapy bunker, and the site of a new government-funded oxygen-generating plant under construction. These facilities are critical to the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive care to patients and to manage the growing demand for services, particularly in oncology and emergency care.

Hon. Duale also urged county governments to strengthen their referral and primary healthcare systems to ease patient congestion at KNH. He emphasized that building a robust healthcare infrastructure at the county level is essential for reducing pressure on national referral hospitals, improving access to healthcare, and ensuring that patients receive timely treatment closer to home.

“We need to ensure that our healthcare system is strong at all levels. Strengthening county healthcare systems will reduce the burden on KNH and allow it to focus on its specialized services,” Hon. Duale stated.

Collaboration with Development Partners

The CS also highlighted the importance of partnerships with development organizations and international agencies to support KNH’s growth. He called on development partners to invest in areas such as equipment modernization, digital transformation, training, and research. These investments will help improve the hospital’s capacity to deliver high-quality care and maintain its position as a critical hub for tertiary care and health innovation in Kenya.

“Development partners have a vital role to play in supporting the growth of our healthcare system. Through collaboration, we can ensure that KNH remains a leader in health innovation and continues to provide cutting-edge medical services to Kenyans,” Hon. Duale said.

Leadership and Governance at KNH

The CS was hosted by the leadership team of KNH, including Board Chair Dr. Samier Muravvej and Acting CEO Dr. William Sigilai. Also in attendance were Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Okunga, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Acting CEO of Kenya’s Digital Health Agency Eng. Anthony Lenaiyara, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

Hon. Duale praised the KNH leadership for their commitment to improving the hospital’s operations and patient care, while also urging them to continue striving for excellence. He emphasized the need for enhanced governance at national referral hospitals, pointing out that strong leadership and accountability are essential for the effective functioning of these institutions and for ensuring that they meet the needs of the people they serve.

Looking Toward the Future

Hon. Duale’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s healthcare system, with a particular focus on improving national referral hospitals like Kenyatta National Hospital. By addressing service delivery challenges, improving governance, and fostering collaboration with development partners, the government aims to ensure that KNH continues to play a central role in providing world-class medical care to the Kenyan population.

As the government continues to push for reforms and improvements in the healthcare sector, KNH remains a key player in the effort to achieve Universal Health Coverage and ensure that all Kenyans have access to the healthcare services they need, when they need them.