Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Dr. Shobha Chakraborty

Dr. Shobha Chakraborty, a revered figure in the medical community, has passed away in Ranchi at the age of 85, as confirmed by an IMA official. She had been battling age-related health issues.

The esteemed gynecologist's death prompted heartfelt tributes from Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who both acknowledged her lasting contributions to women's health and the medical field.

In their statements shared on X, the officials expressed that Dr. Chakraborty's demise is an irreplaceable loss. Governor Gangwar described it as a profound detriment to society, while Chief Minister Soren emphasized her lifelong dedication to health services.

