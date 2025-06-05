Global Health Policy Updates: Telehealth Expansion, Tax Bills, and Trade Regulations
The health sector is bustling with activity as Hims & Hers expands internationally, Trump’s tax-cut bill potentially increases the uninsured, Stada considers a sale, and significant policy shifts occur worldwide. Amidst administrative shifts and international trade updates, critical developments are unfolding, impacting patients, policymakers, and businesses globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:30 IST
In a bid to broaden its reach, telehealth platform Hims & Hers is set to acquire UK-based startup Zava, eyeing markets in Germany, France, and Ireland. This move follows U.S. regulations impacting its activities domestically.
The U.S. Congressional Budget Office has reported an increase in uninsured individuals due to Trump's tax-cut bill, with projections affecting millions in upcoming years.
Europe and other nations are seeing shifts in policy and business strategies, as Stada engages in sale talks, Indonesia announces its health payment plan change, and the EU enforces new trade regulations affecting medical device suppliers from China.
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- telehealth
- Trump
- uninsured
- Stada
- policy
- acquisition
- Hims
- Zava
- EU
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea vows more policy support, including for drugmakers, as US tariffs weigh
MoveInSync Expands Global Reach with eFmFm Acquisition
Global Health Dynamics: Pandemic Preparedness and Policy Shifts
Assam Police Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy Under CM Sarma's Vision
Karnataka's Jan Aushadhi Policy: A Controversial Move in Healthcare