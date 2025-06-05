Global Health Policy Updates: Telehealth Expansion, Tax Bills, and Trade Regulations

In a bid to broaden its reach, telehealth platform Hims & Hers is set to acquire UK-based startup Zava, eyeing markets in Germany, France, and Ireland. This move follows U.S. regulations impacting its activities domestically.

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office has reported an increase in uninsured individuals due to Trump's tax-cut bill, with projections affecting millions in upcoming years.

Europe and other nations are seeing shifts in policy and business strategies, as Stada engages in sale talks, Indonesia announces its health payment plan change, and the EU enforces new trade regulations affecting medical device suppliers from China.