Left Menu

Godrej Properties Expands Horizons with Strategic Land Acquisitions

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired two land parcels totaling over 16 acres in Gurugram and Kolkata for about Rs 1,325 crore to develop housing projects. The company expects a total revenue of Rs 6,150 crore from these acquisitions. This move is part of their strategy to expand amid strong demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:23 IST
Godrej Properties Expands Horizons with Strategic Land Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties Ltd, a leading realty firm, has secured over 16 acres in Gurugram and Kolkata to develop housing projects, representing an investment of about Rs 1,325 crore. The strategic acquisition aims at strengthening the company's footprint amid burgeoning real estate demand in these regions.

An 11.36-acre plot in Gurugram was purchased outright for approximately Rs 1,000 crore, with expected revenue of over Rs 4,500 crore. Meanwhile, in a competitive bid, Godrej acquired a 5-acre plot in Kolkata for about Rs 325 crore, forecasting a revenue potential of Rs 1,650 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, highlighted the acquisition's contribution to a robust future sales portfolio, emphasizing growth prospects and demand diversification across key markets. The firm continues to expand its development capabilities, buoyed by strong performance in key cities.

TRENDING

1
Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Ten...

 Global
2
Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
4
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026