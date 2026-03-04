Fitch Downgrades Indonesia's Credit Rating Outlook Amid Policy Concerns

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing increasing uncertainty and diminished credibility in policymaking. This development is likely to heighten investor concerns regarding Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Following Moody's similar move last month, both agencies now maintain Indonesia at the second-to-lowest investment grade rating. The negative outlook suggests that a downgrade could be imminent. Investor apprehension was already high after Moody's adjustment, which preceded an MSCI report highlighting transparency issues in the stock market, leading to significant market disruptions.

Fitch pointed to the centralization of policymaking authority as a factor contributing to policy uncertainty and weakening of fiscal outlook. Indonesia's finance ministry said it remains committed to stability and fiscal discipline, acknowledging the potential risks but aiming to accelerate spending in a controlled manner.