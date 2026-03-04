Left Menu

Fitch Downgrades Indonesia's Credit Rating Outlook Amid Policy Concerns

Fitch Ratings downgraded Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative due to increased policy uncertainty and reduced credibility, following Moody's similar action. Concerns over fiscal policy, investor sentiment, and central bank independence were highlighted, amid pressures from economic growth targets and potential fiscal framework relaxations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing increasing uncertainty and diminished credibility in policymaking. This development is likely to heighten investor concerns regarding Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Following Moody's similar move last month, both agencies now maintain Indonesia at the second-to-lowest investment grade rating. The negative outlook suggests that a downgrade could be imminent. Investor apprehension was already high after Moody's adjustment, which preceded an MSCI report highlighting transparency issues in the stock market, leading to significant market disruptions.

Fitch pointed to the centralization of policymaking authority as a factor contributing to policy uncertainty and weakening of fiscal outlook. Indonesia's finance ministry said it remains committed to stability and fiscal discipline, acknowledging the potential risks but aiming to accelerate spending in a controlled manner.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

