Delhi's COVID Crisis: Tragic Tally Includes Infant Loss

Delhi recorded two fresh COVID-related fatalities, officials announced on Thursday, one of which was a five-month-old baby. This addition pushes the number of deaths this year to seven in the national capital, which continues to grapple with a rise in cases.

The city's COVID numbers reflect a concerning picture, with 562 active cases currently recorded. The Health Ministry's dashboard indicates an increase of 105 cases since Wednesday, marking Delhi as the second-highest affected region following Kerala.

The infant succumbed to complications from cerebral palsy, pneumonia, and respiratory failure after contracting the virus. An immunocompromised 87-year-old man with multiple health issues also passed away due to the infection. Nationwide, India's active cases stand at 4,866, with Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat following Kerala as the most impacted.

