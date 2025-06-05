Left Menu

COVID-19 Cases Rise Amid Kalyan-Dombivali Vigilance

The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 15. Seven individuals recovered and were discharged, while one remains hospitalized. With three fatalities reported, officials urge adherence to COVID-19 protocols as the situation remains controlled.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Thane district's Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation area, two fresh COVID-19 cases emerged on Thursday, pushing the total count to 15, according to an official declaration.

Thus far, seven people have recovered and left healthcare facilities, while four are isolating at home, and one remains hospitalized privately.

Within the last few weeks, the virus claimed three lives, all of whom had pre-existing health issues, noted an official statement. Officials emphasized that, while the situation is controlled, citizens must diligently observe COVID-19 protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

