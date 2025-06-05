Shock as Covid Increases Karnataka Death Toll

A 65-year-old man in Davangere, Karnataka, has become the seventh Covid-related death in the state after succumbing to cardiopulmonary arrest, aspiration pneumonia, septic shock, and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus. The man tested positive for Covid-19, the health department confirmed. His death underscores the rising threat of the virus, even as cases continue to increase.

As of Thursday, Karnataka's total number of positive Covid-19 cases stood at 796, with 65 new cases reported that day. The Karnataka Health Department conducted 644 tests over the last 24 hours, of which 566 were RTPCR tests and 78 were RAT tests. This rigorous testing regime highlights ongoing efforts to monitor and control the spread of the virus across the state.

The demise of the Davangere resident is a stark reminder of the pandemic's persistent dangers, particularly for individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Public health officials urge continued vigilance as the community grapples with Covid-19's sustained impact.