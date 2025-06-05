Shock as Covid Increases Karnataka Death Toll
A 65-year-old man in Davangere, suffering from multiple health issues including Covid-19, has died, raising Karnataka's total Covid-related deaths to seven. The state reported 65 new cases on Thursday, bringing this year's total to 796. Recent tests totaled 644, with the majority being RTPCR tests.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old man in Davangere, Karnataka, has become the seventh Covid-related death in the state after succumbing to cardiopulmonary arrest, aspiration pneumonia, septic shock, and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus. The man tested positive for Covid-19, the health department confirmed. His death underscores the rising threat of the virus, even as cases continue to increase.
As of Thursday, Karnataka's total number of positive Covid-19 cases stood at 796, with 65 new cases reported that day. The Karnataka Health Department conducted 644 tests over the last 24 hours, of which 566 were RTPCR tests and 78 were RAT tests. This rigorous testing regime highlights ongoing efforts to monitor and control the spread of the virus across the state.
The demise of the Davangere resident is a stark reminder of the pandemic's persistent dangers, particularly for individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Public health officials urge continued vigilance as the community grapples with Covid-19's sustained impact.
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- death
- Karnataka
- health
- testing
- RTPCR
- positive cases
- Davangere
- virus
- septic shock
ALSO READ
Protesting Teachers from West Bengal Extend Battle to National Stage
Covid-19 Resurgence: AIIMS Patna Doctor Among Positive Cases in Bihar
Maharashtra Faces New Wave of COVID-19 Cases Amid Intensive Testing Efforts
Karnataka Registers Third Covid-19 Fatality, Health Department Updates Testing Guidelines
World Boxing Faces Backlash Over Privacy Breach in Mandatory Testing Announcement