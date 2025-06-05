Left Menu

India Launches Ayush Nivesh Saarthi: A Game-Changer in Traditional Medicine Investment

The Indian government has launched the Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal to position the country as a global leader in traditional medicine and wellness. This platform aims to attract investment by providing policy frameworks, incentives, and real-time data, transforming India's rich wellness traditions into a robust economic opportunity.

Updated: 05-06-2025 22:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to establish India as a global leader in traditional medicine and wellness, the Indian government has unveiled the Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal. The launch event took place on May 29 at Vanijya Bhawan, attended by key government and industry figures.

The portal was inaugurated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, marking a significant step forward in India's health and wellness sector. The new platform offers a comprehensive interface for policy frameworks, investment-ready projects, and real-time facilitation.

With a robust growth rate of 17 percent from 2014 to 2020 and ongoing international interest in holistic health practices, India's Ayush sector is poised for a global breakthrough. The portal, developed in collaboration with Invest India, positions the country as an attractive investment destination by connecting investors to India's rich wellness heritage and market potential.



