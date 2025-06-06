Left Menu

Miracle Newborn Defies Odds, Survives Rare Condition

A premature baby in Faridabad, India, has survived severe complications including immune hydrops fetalis after being born at 27 weeks. The boy's survival is considered a first of its kind. His mother faced a rare brain tumor and multiple failed IVF treatments before the successful birth of her 'miracle' baby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A premature newborn, deemed a 'miracle baby', has defied staggering odds by surviving multiple organ complications and immune hydrops fetalis after birth. Born at just 27 weeks, the child faced a life-threatening immune response that led to severe anemia and organ swelling, according to doctors at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad.

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, including the loss of his twin sibling in the womb, the boy's survival marks the first time a baby has overcome this condition at such an early stage. The hospital described his journey from critical condition to stable health as nothing short of miraculous.

The mother, who previously battled a rare brain tumor and experienced several failed IVF attempts, expressed immense relief and joy at her son's survival. A team of specialists continues to monitor the child's health closely, ensuring his ongoing growth and development.

