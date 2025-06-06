Miracle Newborn Defies Odds, Survives Rare Condition

A premature newborn, deemed a 'miracle baby', has defied staggering odds by surviving multiple organ complications and immune hydrops fetalis after birth. Born at just 27 weeks, the child faced a life-threatening immune response that led to severe anemia and organ swelling, according to doctors at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad.

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, including the loss of his twin sibling in the womb, the boy's survival marks the first time a baby has overcome this condition at such an early stage. The hospital described his journey from critical condition to stable health as nothing short of miraculous.

The mother, who previously battled a rare brain tumor and experienced several failed IVF attempts, expressed immense relief and joy at her son's survival. A team of specialists continues to monitor the child's health closely, ensuring his ongoing growth and development.