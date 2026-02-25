Crackdown on Illegal Hotels in Faridabad

In a coordinated effort on Wednesday, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and local police sealed 44 hotels and guest houses operating illegally in the Railway Road, Navloo Colony, and Ballabhgarh areas, an official has revealed.

Prior warnings were issued to these establishments following complaints regarding their illegal operations. Women traveling in these areas faced harassment, with some venues allegedly linked to illicit activities. Police have previously raided these spots, making several arrests. Under regulations, hotels must occupy a minimum of 500 square yards and be easily accessible to emergency services, standards which were not met by these operators.

Municipal and police leaders, spearheaded by Joint Commissioner Karan Singh Bhagoria, enforced the closures. Bhagoria explained that the hotels lacked necessary administrative permissions or no-objection certificates, thus violating legal norms, which led to their shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)