Karnataka Initiates Mental Health Support with New Care Centres

In a move to enhance mental health support, the Karnataka government has approved the setup of care centres for individuals with mental challenges in select districts, including Chitradurga, Yadgir, Kolar, and Bidar, with a financial outlay of Rs 6 crore.

The health department's order, announced on Friday, highlights collaboration with the Aaladamara Foundation, an NGO, to launch these centres. The initiative is part of the 2025 Budget's promise to extend mental health care at district-level hospitals across the state.

Under the guidance of the Mental Health Care Act 2017, the centres will prioritize community-based, humane treatment, and protection for mentally ill individuals, especially those found homeless or wandering, aiming to alleviate public safety concerns and personal risks.

