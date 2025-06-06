Left Menu

Canaletto’s Masterpiece: A Historic Auction Awaits

A Canaletto painting, once owned by Britain's first prime minister, is set to be auctioned for over $27 million. 'Venice, the Return of the Bucintoro on Ascension Day', a masterpiece from 1732, leads Christie's upcoming sale. Highly valued for its detail, it's a testament to Canaletto's enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:29 IST
A renowned painting by Italian artist Canaletto, historically owned by Britain's first prime minister, will soon go under the hammer with a price expectation of over $27 million. Christie's in London will feature 'Venice, the Return of the Bucintoro on Ascension Day' during its 'Old Masters Evening Sale.' Observed as a masterpiece from the year 1732, it encapsulates Venice at its ceremonial best with all its grandeur and detail.

The painting, representing the Bucintoro returning to the Doge's Palace on Ascension Day, is estimated to fetch more than 20 million pounds. Christie's Old Masters Department head, Andrew Fletcher, lauds it as a 'ten out of ten' for its impeccable condition and historical significance, having passed through few collections.

Once hanging in 10 Downing Street, it was initially part of Sir Robert Walpole's collection in 1736. After Walpole's death, financier Samson Gideon acquired it, passing through his family until 1930. The auction marks a crucial moment for art collectors, as the painting reflects Canaletto's peak artistic period with intricate detail highlighting Venice's architecture.

