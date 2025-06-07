Left Menu

AIIMS New Delhi's Blueprint for Tripura's Healthcare Evolution

A delegation from AIIMS-New Delhi, led by Director M Srinivas, met with Tripura's Chief Minister to discuss enhancements in the state's healthcare facilities. During their visit, the team evaluated local hospitals and plans to advise on improving medical education and healthcare services. An MoU is expected soon.

A distinguished delegation from AIIMS-New Delhi, steered by its director M Srinivas, engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura on Saturday, focusing on the enrichment of healthcare services in the region.

The meeting saw the presence of senior officials from the Health Department alongside representatives from the state's notable GBP Hospital and Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC).

The delegation's visit aims to scrutinize the facilities, interact with patients, and present strategies for advancement, while a formal MoU is anticipated between the state and the prestigious medical institution.

