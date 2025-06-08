Haryana Strives for Covid Vigilance Amid New Cases Surge

Haryana witnessed a modest surge in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 12 new infections documented. The majority of these, precisely 10 cases, were reported from the Gurugram district, health officials confirmed.

The state health department disclosed the current active case count stands at 100, with a total of 181 cases identified over the course of this year. On the same day, Gurugram added 10 and Faridabad registered two new cases to the tally.

Notably, merely one patient out of the active cohort required hospital admission, as per departmental data. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has called for increased vigilance and proactive measures among both health officials and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)