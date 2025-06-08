Genetic Breakthrough: Cysteine-Less Mice Reveal Unexpected Weight Loss Clues

In a groundbreaking study by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, mice genetically engineered to be incapable of synthesizing the amino acid cysteine, and subsequently fed a cysteine-free diet, experienced a dramatic 30% body-weight loss within a week. The research, published in Nature, underscores how cysteine depletion alters the body's metabolic pathways.

The study elucidates crucial cellular processes, revealing how the absence of cysteine disrupts coenzyme A (CoA) levels—a key player in metabolizing carbohydrates and fats. Despite its involvement in over 100 metabolic reactions, CoA's role had been elusive due to the typical non-viability of mice lacking CoA synthesis, until now.

Lead researcher Dr. Evgeny Nudler remarked on the broader implications of their findings, noting the potential for significant insights into metabolism. However, he cautioned that achieving cysteine-free diets for weight loss is challenging, given cysteine's prevalence in foods and its essential cellular roles, making practical applications limited at present.