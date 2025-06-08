Left Menu

Genetic Breakthrough: Cysteine-Less Mice Reveal Unexpected Weight Loss Clues

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine discovered that mice genetically modified to lack cysteine showed rapid body-weight reduction. This study, published in Nature, highlights the crucial role cysteine plays in energy metabolism, offering insights into potential metabolic processes and implications for weight management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:48 IST
Genetic Breakthrough: Cysteine-Less Mice Reveal Unexpected Weight Loss Clues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, mice genetically engineered to be incapable of synthesizing the amino acid cysteine, and subsequently fed a cysteine-free diet, experienced a dramatic 30% body-weight loss within a week. The research, published in Nature, underscores how cysteine depletion alters the body's metabolic pathways.

The study elucidates crucial cellular processes, revealing how the absence of cysteine disrupts coenzyme A (CoA) levels—a key player in metabolizing carbohydrates and fats. Despite its involvement in over 100 metabolic reactions, CoA's role had been elusive due to the typical non-viability of mice lacking CoA synthesis, until now.

Lead researcher Dr. Evgeny Nudler remarked on the broader implications of their findings, noting the potential for significant insights into metabolism. However, he cautioned that achieving cysteine-free diets for weight loss is challenging, given cysteine's prevalence in foods and its essential cellular roles, making practical applications limited at present.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025